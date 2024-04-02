A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro
A series of explosions have occurred in Dnipro, Ukraine, triggering an air raid alert in the region due to the threat of hostile drones, according to reports.
Sounds of explosions are heard in Dnipro, Suspilne correspondents report, UNN reports. Air alert has been declared in the region.
Details
The Air Force reported the threat of enemy drones.
Kirovohrad region, movement of attack UAVs in your direction from Dnipropetrovs'k region. If the alarm is raised, take cover
