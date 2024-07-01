Explosion-like sounds heard after Ukrainian Air Force warns of high-speed target on Myrhorod - media
Kyiv • UNN
After the Ukrainian Air Force reported a high-speed target from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, sounds similar to an explosion were heard in Myrhorod, Poltava region, Suspilne reported, UNN reported.
Details
"According to local residents, sounds similar to an explosion were heard," Suspilne reports.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force warned again in Telegram: "High-speed target in Poltava region from Kursk".
In Poltava region and a number of other regions, air raid alerts are in place.
Prior to this, the UAF reported a threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast, in areas where air alert was declared.