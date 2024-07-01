Air Force warns of high-speed target from Kursk region of Russia towards Myrhorod
Kyiv • UNN
The high-speed target was detected in the direction of Mirgorod from the Kursk region of Russia.
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high-speed target on Myrhorod from the Kursk region of Russia, UNN reports .
Details
"High-speed target on Myrhorod from Kursk region," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.
In Poltava region and a number of other regions, air raid alerts are in place.
Prior to this, the UAF reported a threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast, in areas where air alert was declared.
