Explosions occurred in Poltava region - media
Kyiv • UNN
On February 28, explosions occurred in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region during an air raid alert.
Sounds of explosions were heard in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region. This was reported to the correspondents of the Public Broadcaster by local residents, UNN reports.
In less than three minutes, the air threat was declared over.
In the evening of February 28, several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Poltava, were on alert due to warnings of a missile threat from Russia.