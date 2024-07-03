The explosion in Kryvyi Rih was preliminarily heard outside the city - Vilkul
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred outside of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, during the alert, and the consequences are being assessed.
According to preliminary information, an explosion occurred outside Kryvyi Rih today during an air raid in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the head of the city's Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul said on Wednesday, UNN reports .
"Preliminary, an explosion outside the city. The consequences are being established," Vilkul wrote on Telegram.
Earlier it was reported that an explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region amid warnings of the threat of enemy ballistic missiles from Crimea.