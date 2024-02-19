Explosion in Kropyvnytskyi district: no damage and no casualties - RMA

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage as a result of today's explosion in the Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad region. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.

Dear friends, after the explosion in Kropyvnytskyi district, there were no casualties or damage - Rajkovic wrote on social media.

Earlier, UNN reported that this afternoon, during a large-scale air raid, explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region.

In addition, explosions were reported in Poltava and in Kremenchuk district of Poltava region. However, according to Poltava RMA, there were no hits on the territory of the region. No one in the region was injured.