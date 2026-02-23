$43.270.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosion in Dnipro: police administrative building and car damaged, all circumstances being established

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

On February 23, an explosion occurred in a police administrative building in Dnipro, damaging windows, furniture, equipment, and a car. There were no casualties, and the circumstances are being investigated.

Explosion in Dnipro: police administrative building and car damaged, all circumstances being established

On Monday, February 23, an explosion occurred in the administrative building of the police in the Amur-Nizhnyodniprovsky district of Dnipro. The blast wave damaged windows, furniture, and computer equipment. There were no casualties, a journalist of UNN was informed by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region. 

On February 23, at about 8:30 PM, an explosion occurred in the administrative building of the police in the Amur-Nizhnyodniprovsky district of Dnipro. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. The blast wave damaged windows, furniture, and computer equipment. A car parked near the building was also damaged. 

- reported the police. 

Explosive ordnance disposal specialists, forensic experts, and the investigative and operational group of Police Department No. 1 of Dnipropetrovsk District Police Department No. 2 are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established.

Recall 

In Mykolaiv, an explosion occurred on the territory of a non-operational gas station, injuring seven patrol police officers who arrived for a shift change and parked their cars there.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
