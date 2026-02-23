Explosion in Dnipro: police administrative building and car damaged, all circumstances being established

On Monday, February 23, an explosion occurred in the administrative building of the police in the Amur-Nizhnyodniprovsky district of Dnipro. The blast wave damaged windows, furniture, and computer equipment. There were no casualties, a journalist of UNN was informed by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region.

On February 23, at about 8:30 PM, an explosion occurred in the administrative building of the police in the Amur-Nizhnyodniprovsky district of Dnipro. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. The blast wave damaged windows, furniture, and computer equipment. A car parked near the building was also damaged. - reported the police.

Explosive ordnance disposal specialists, forensic experts, and the investigative and operational group of Police Department No. 1 of Dnipropetrovsk District Police Department No. 2 are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, an explosion occurred on the territory of a non-operational gas station, injuring seven patrol police officers who arrived for a shift change and parked their cars there.

The National Police stated that they consider the explosions in Lviv and Mykolaiv as a targeted attack on the law enforcement system