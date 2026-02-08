$43.140.00
Popular news
Explosion at a power substation in Russia's Leningrad region: settlements left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On the evening of February 7, an explosion occurred at a power substation in Russia's Leningrad region, leading to a fire and power outages in some settlements. Local authorities claim a "technical incident" with no threat to the civilian population.

On the evening of February 7, an explosion occurred at an electrical substation in Russia's Leningrad region. Local publics are publishing a corresponding video, reports UNN.

Details

Witnesses of the emergency note that a fire broke out at the facility, and some settlements were left without electricity. At the same time, the official authorities of the region declare a "technical incident" and assure that there is no threat to the civilian population.

Against the backdrop of problems with its own energy sector, the terrorist country continues attacks on Ukraine

- reads the caption to one of the videos.

Recall

In Russia's Belgorod on February 7, the lights went out after powerful explosions hit key energy facilities. The city faced massive power and water supply disruptions.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine