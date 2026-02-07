Explosions heard in Russian Tver: chemical plant on fire - media

$43.140.03
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 11709 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 21260 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 19347 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 17712 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 22481 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 12832 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 27747 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17894 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20486 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 68007 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhoto
Explosion at a motor transport enterprise in Lviv region: identities of the deceased and injured established, proceedings initiated
Ukraine approved strategy for Antarctica, Arctic and World Ocean - MFA
Will help save health, lives, and property: The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided key rules for using alternative power sources
Volyn region attacked, critical infrastructure object damaged - OVA
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 22485 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 27749 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 68007 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhoto
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
Explosions heard in Russian Tver: chemical plant on fire - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

On the night of February 7, the Russian city of Tver was attacked by drones, with the Redkinsky Experimental Chemical Plant being hit. The acting governor of the region confirmed a fire at the enterprise, with no reported casualties.

Explosions heard in Russian Tver: chemical plant on fire - media

The Russian city of Tver was attacked by drones on the night of Saturday, February 7. This was reported by  UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the Redkinsky Experimental Chemical Plant, a large enterprise of the Russian chemical industry, was attacked. The plant produces special chemical components, including for the aviation and defense industries (fuel additives, technical chemicals, special reagents). The products were used in military and dual-purpose programs of the Russian Federation.

Information about the attack was  confirmed by the acting governor of the Tver region, Vitaliy Korolyov.

On the night of February 7, as a result of repelling a UAV attack, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises of the Konakovsky district. Currently, there is no information about casualties. I have given a number of instructions for further monitoring of the situation. All forces and means are on site

- the official wrote on Telegram.

Recall

The Russian city of Belgorod was attacked by missiles on the night of Friday, February 6. As a result of the strike, the Belgorod TPP and the Fruzenka substation suffered serious damage.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents