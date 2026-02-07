Explosions heard in Russian Tver: chemical plant on fire - media
On the night of February 7, the Russian city of Tver was attacked by drones, with the Redkinsky Experimental Chemical Plant being hit. The acting governor of the region confirmed a fire at the enterprise, with no reported casualties.
The Russian city of Tver was attacked by drones on the night of Saturday, February 7. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
It is noted that the Redkinsky Experimental Chemical Plant, a large enterprise of the Russian chemical industry, was attacked. The plant produces special chemical components, including for the aviation and defense industries (fuel additives, technical chemicals, special reagents). The products were used in military and dual-purpose programs of the Russian Federation.
Information about the attack was confirmed by the acting governor of the Tver region, Vitaliy Korolyov.
On the night of February 7, as a result of repelling a UAV attack, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises of the Konakovsky district. Currently, there is no information about casualties. I have given a number of instructions for further monitoring of the situation. All forces and means are on site
The Russian city of Belgorod was attacked by missiles on the night of Friday, February 6. As a result of the strike, the Belgorod TPP and the Fruzenka substation suffered serious damage.
