Experts will find out what caused the loud sound in Kyiv - KCMA

This morning, at about 10:00, almost simultaneously with the announcement of the air raid alert, Kyiv residents heard a loud sound. What could have caused the explosion - whether it was a Kinzhal air-ballistic missile breaking the sound barrier while flying over Kyiv, or another physical phenomenon - will be determined by experts, according to a statement by KCMA, UNN reports.

Numerous outlets and media outlets immediately issued messages such as "explosions in Kyiv". With this disinformation, they sowed panic among the population. People may perceive such information, for example, as the result of a missile attack on the capital. Although, in fact, the capital's air defense systems were not working, no enemy missile weapons were used on the territory of Kyiv, and there were no other military factors that could have caused the "explosion" - KCMA said in a statement.

As KCMA pointed out, whether it was a Kinzhal air defense missile breaking the sound barrier while flying over Kyiv or another physical phenomenon, the answer must be given by experts competent in this matter.

Earlier, residents of the capital reported an explosion. After that, the KCMA statedthat air defense forces and facilities in Kyiv were not operating before and during the air alert, and no enemy missile weapons were used on the territory of the city.