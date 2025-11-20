Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war

In Poland, against the backdrop of threats from Russia, an ambitious pilot defense program of general defense training for adult civilians - wReady - starts on November 22. The courses are aimed at increasing readiness for crisis situations and will last until December 14. In the first, pilot phase, 25,000 people will be able to participate. Stanislav Zhelikhovsky, a candidate of political sciences and international expert, told UNN about the main goals of this program and why Poland needs it.

Details

Poland has launched a pilot project within which every adult citizen can undergo basic defense training. The program includes modules on first aid, survival, home security, and cybersecurity.

"This is an opportunity to acquire practical skills necessary to respond to crisis situations. Participants will learn to help emergency services and act effectively in the face of threats. Such skills can save lives." - says the expert.

Stanislav Zhelikhovsky emphasizes that the Polish leadership is aware of the risks associated with geographical proximity to Russia and Belarus. Therefore, the state is simultaneously strengthening its military and territorial defense.

"Poland is at the forefront of the attack. Ukraine's experience shows that threats can be unpredictable. That is why we see the need for universal defense training. Citizens must be ready to act in extreme conditions." - the expert emphasized.

According to the international expert, the global situation is generally becoming more conflict-ridden, so the demand for such programs is growing. Poland views training as a tool to increase national resilience.

"We see conflicts in the Middle East, risks in the Asia-Pacific region, and tensions in Europe. The Russian-Ukrainian war has shown the global nature of modern conflicts." - says Stanislav Zhelikhovsky.

Russian provocations and risks of aggression expansion

The expert explains that Russia has intensified air and cyber provocations against EU and NATO countries. This includes launching combat aircraft, drones, balloons, and other actions near the borders.

"Moscow is testing the resolve of Western states. It is testing their technical capabilities and trying to sow fear. Russia also seeks to reduce support for Ukraine by exerting pressure and provocations. It benefits from creating chaos and influencing political processes in these countries." - added Stanislav Zhelikhovsky.

According to him, such actions may intensify, especially during elections in European countries. Moscow is betting on political changes that could reduce aid to Ukraine.

"We see the example of Slovakia, where a change of government affected support for Ukraine. A similar situation may be repeated in other states. Russia is trying to change the political landscape through pressure and provocations." - the expert emphasized.

He notes that the Baltic region and Poland are vulnerable to hybrid attacks, including the migration crisis on the border with Belarus. He reminds that similar incidents have been ongoing since 2021.

"Among the migrants, agents or saboteurs may be operating. This is part of a hybrid strategy. Belarus in this process acts as a springboard for destabilizing Poland." - says the expert.

Is war between Poland and Russia possible?

According to Stanislav Zhelikhovsky, a full-scale conflict between Poland and Russia is currently unlikely. He emphasizes that Russia does not have the appropriate resources even in the Ukrainian direction.

"Russia lacks the strength to start a wide war against Poland. Currently, it will rely on hybrid methods and provocations. A direct invasion would be catastrophic for it." - said the expert.

Poland has a strong army, significant defense procurements, and the support of allies, including the United States. The political scientist emphasizes that NATO membership is a serious deterrent.

"Poland is not a weak state. It is actively modernizing its armed forces and accepting foreign contingents. Russia understands that an attack on Poland would lead to severe consequences for itself." - noted Stanislav Zhelikhovsky.

The pilot program for civilian training was Poland's response to new risks and hybrid pressure methods from Russia. Warsaw believes that strengthening civilian readiness and defense capabilities is key to deterrence in the event of threats in the region.