Great Britain tested its readiness for a biological weapon attack

The UK has conducted large-scale exercises to test how specialized troops and emergency services would act if a deadly biological toxin were detected. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Home Office, the three-day simulation was part of annual efforts to prepare for potential chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) attacks, as well as explosives. Around 600 military personnel, police officers, medics, and rescuers participated in the exercises, which also included practicing the neutralization of improvised explosive devices.

Joint training is vital to ensure that our police partners, armed forces, and emergency services can work seamlessly together to protect the British public from a range of threats. – said Security Minister Dan Jarvis.

According to him, continuous training ensures that "in the event of an incident, the UK can respond quickly, effectively, and confidently."

According to the exercise scenario, specialists discovered the body of a possible attacker, a biological toxin, and several improvised bombs. Mass casualties were not anticipated, but the interaction of services during the elimination of contamination consequences was practiced.

Armed Forces Minister Alistair Cairns emphasized: "Such exercises show how integral the military is to Britain's security at home."

