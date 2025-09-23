US President Donald Trump called on all countries to stop developing biological weapons forever. He also stated that artificial intelligence could be a huge threat. He said this during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, reports UNN.

In an effort to reduce the threat of dangerous weapons, I call on all countries to stop developing biological weapons forever. Biological weapons are terrible, and nuclear weapons are even worse. We want to stop the development of nuclear weapons... If we ever use them, the world could literally come to an end... I again announce that our country will lead the work to achieve an agreement on preventing the development of biological weapons. I also hope for a constructive role of the UN. - said Trump.

The US President also stated that artificial intelligence could be a huge threat.

We also know that artificial intelligence, from the point of view of some people, is a huge boon, but it can be a huge threat if it is not given proper attention. In fact, we are facing new problems that will also have to be solved. The crisis of uncontrolled migration is also another direction. - Trump said.

Addition

Axios reported in May that the US will spend more than $1 trillion on nuclear weapons, cutting spending on other programs.