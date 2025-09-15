The enemy used chemical agents 11,000 times for assaults

As of today, about 11,000 cases of the enemy using dangerous substances, which the aggressor uses for its assaults to neutralize Ukrainian defenders, have been recorded. Artem Vlasiuk, head of the civil protection department of the RCB protection command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

RCB reconnaissance units... detect the enemy's use of dangerous substances and the consequences of using weapons of mass destruction. Currently, about 11,000 cases of the enemy using dangerous chemical substances, including tear gas grenades such as K-51, RGVO, and others, have been recorded. – he said.

Vlasiuk added that the enemy usually intensifies the use of these substances in areas where they are conducting assault operations, where it is "most difficult for them to break through our defenses."

He uses these means to, so to speak, smoke out our defenders from their positions, trenches, and dugouts, and thus makes it easier for himself to clear these positions. - he added.

Aggressive chemical substances temporarily paralyze the senses of soldiers directly in the trenches – they lose their sight, cannot effectively use weapons, and are forced to stop performing tasks. The most reliable protection, according to Vlasiuk, is a regular gas mask. He added that currently every soldier is provided with a gas mask and undergoes training courses on their use at relevant training centers.

It is impossible to specify the exact number of Ukrainian defenders affected by chemical weapons... due to the specifics of combat operations. Medical forces have recorded over 3,000 appeals regarding injuries or poisoning of varying severity due to chemical substances. - said the colonel, adding that the Chemical Weapons Convention prohibits the use of tear gas directly on the front line.

