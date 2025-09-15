$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 17485 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 19161 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 23820 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 27005 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 57938 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 36883 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 32775 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36375 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 58683 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
The enemy used chemical agents 11,000 times for assaults

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Approximately 11,000 instances of the enemy using dangerous chemical agents, including tear gas grenades, to neutralize Ukrainian defenders have been recorded. Over 3,000 reports of injuries have been documented as a result of the use of these substances.

The enemy used chemical agents 11,000 times for assaults

As of today, about 11,000 cases of the enemy using dangerous substances, which the aggressor uses for its assaults to neutralize Ukrainian defenders, have been recorded. Artem Vlasiuk, head of the civil protection department of the RCB protection command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

RCB reconnaissance units... detect the enemy's use of dangerous substances and the consequences of using weapons of mass destruction. Currently, about 11,000 cases of the enemy using dangerous chemical substances, including tear gas grenades such as K-51, RGVO, and others, have been recorded.

– he said.

Vlasiuk added that the enemy usually intensifies the use of these substances in areas where they are conducting assault operations, where it is "most difficult for them to break through our defenses."

He uses these means to, so to speak, smoke out our defenders from their positions, trenches, and dugouts, and thus makes it easier for himself to clear these positions.

- he added.

Aggressive chemical substances temporarily paralyze the senses of soldiers directly in the trenches – they lose their sight, cannot effectively use weapons, and are forced to stop performing tasks. The most reliable protection, according to Vlasiuk, is a regular gas mask. He added that currently every soldier is provided with a gas mask and undergoes training courses on their use at relevant training centers.

It is impossible to specify the exact number of Ukrainian defenders affected by chemical weapons... due to the specifics of combat operations. Medical forces have recorded over 3,000 appeals regarding injuries or poisoning of varying severity due to chemical substances.

- said the colonel, adding that the Chemical Weapons Convention prohibits the use of tear gas directly on the front line.

The Ministry of Health spoke about the readiness of hospitals for biological and chemical attacks by the Russian Federation27.08.25, 16:24 • 3682 views

Alona Utkina

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine