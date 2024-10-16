Executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia on the rise: EU issued a statement and condemned the killings
At least 177 Ukrainian prisoners of war have died in Russian captivity since the beginning of the war. The EU strongly condemns these killings and calls for those responsible to be held accountable for war crimes.
Since the beginning of russia's war of aggression, at least 177 prisoners of war have been killed in russian captivity. The EU strongly condemns these killings, which are yet another disgusting example of Russia's brutal treatment of the Ukrainian people. This was stated in the High Representative's statement on the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war, UNN reports.
The number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by russia is increasing, according to reliable sources, at least 177 prisoners of war have been killed in russian captivity since the beginning of russia's war of aggression. On October 10, Russian forces reportedly executed nine Ukrainian POWs in the Kursk region. On October 1, 16 POWs were executed by Russia in Donetsk Region after their surrender, the statement said.
The European Union strongly condemns these killings, which are yet another abhorrent example of Russia's brutal treatment of the Ukrainian people. These cases are appalling and constitute serious violations of the Geneva Conventions. They demonstrate Russia's persistent and systematic disregard for international law, in particular international humanitarian law. Russia has clear obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and international law that it must comply with.
"The fact that Russian public figures publicly call for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and glorify these executions while calling for new ones, once again reveals the true nature of the regime in the Kremlin," the statement noted.
The UN Office for Human Rights (OHCHR) has already confirmed the systematic use of a wide range of different methods of torture, including sexual violence, against Ukrainian prisoners of war by their Russian captors. The EU also condemns the prisoners' lack of access to the outside world and the denial of humanitarian access for independent observers.
"The EU reaffirms its firm commitment to bring to justice all perpetrators and accomplices of Russian war crimes against Ukraine," the statement said.
