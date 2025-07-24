Exchange rates on July 24: how much do the dollar and euro cost?
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has updated official exchange rates. The dollar remained at UAH 41.76, while the euro gained 12 kopecks, reaching UAH 48.98.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate for today. The dollar remained unchanged at 41.76 UAH/USD, while the euro gained 12 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.76 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.98 UAH/EUR. The official zloty exchange rate is 11.50 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-41.50 UAH, the euro at 49.30-48.60 UAH, and the zloty at 11.60-11.05;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.65-41.75 UAH, the euro at 49.01-49.22 UAH, and the zloty at 11.40-11.51;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.78-41.81 UAH/USD and 48.99-49.02 UAH/EUR, respectively.
NBU: banks expect Ukrainians to take out loans and mortgages more actively23.07.25, 13:03 • 4626 views
Addition
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a number of decisions aimed at protecting Ukrainian businesses and increasing the production of its own weapons.