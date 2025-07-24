Exchange rates on July 24: how much do the dollar and euro cost?

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate for today. The dollar remained unchanged at 41.76 UAH/USD, while the euro gained 12 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.76 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.98 UAH/EUR. The official zloty exchange rate is 11.50 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-41.50 UAH, the euro at 49.30-48.60 UAH, and the zloty at 11.60-11.05;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.65-41.75 UAH, the euro at 49.01-49.22 UAH, and the zloty at 11.40-11.51;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.78-41.81 UAH/USD and 48.99-49.02 UAH/EUR, respectively.

NBU: banks expect Ukrainians to take out loans and mortgages more actively

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a number of decisions aimed at protecting Ukrainian businesses and increasing the production of its own weapons.