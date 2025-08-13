Exchange rates on August 13: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4268 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by two kopecks, reports UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.42 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.07 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.28 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.70-41.20 UAH, the euro at 48.50-47.90 UAH, the zloty at 11.47-10.95 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.40-41.48 UAH, the euro at 48.25-48.50 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-11.38 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.47-41.50 UAH/USD and 48.32-48.33 UAH/EUR, respectively.

"eOselia": Ukrainians received four thousand preferential mortgages for UAH 7.3 billion in 2025

Addition

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.1% in July year-on-year, while deflation of 0.2% was recorded month-on-month.