Exchange rates on August 13: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

August 12, 05:43 PM • 19706 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 47833 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 37538 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 67157 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 38381 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 39511 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 107524 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98438 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96787 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 46155 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, the enemy advanced in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhotoAugust 12, 09:16 PM • 8556 views
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meetingAugust 12, 10:43 PM • 8584 views
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region12:20 AM • 3626 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhoto02:17 AM • 10160 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 10930 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 19714 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 17238 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 47845 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 67173 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 107532 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 144 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 10698 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 18918 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 89980 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 51902 views
Exchange rates on August 13: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.4268/USD, which means a strengthening of two kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.07/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.28/PLN.

Exchange rates on August 13: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4268 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by two kopecks, reports UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.42 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.07 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.28 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.70-41.20 UAH, the euro at 48.50-47.90 UAH, the zloty at 11.47-10.95 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.40-41.48 UAH, the euro at 48.25-48.50 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-11.38 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.47-41.50 UAH/USD and 48.32-48.33 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        "eOselia": Ukrainians received four thousand preferential mortgages for UAH 7.3 billion in 20258/11/25, 3:52 PM • 2592 views

        Addition

        Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.1% in July year-on-year, while deflation of 0.2% was recorded month-on-month.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine