"eOselia": Ukrainians received four thousand preferential mortgages for UAH 7.3 billion in 2025

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
12:35 PM • 22070 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 44829 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 36238 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 90616 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 108492 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 96343 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 68411 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 117170 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 204390 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 129526 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
7m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 88432 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine08:11 AM • 29229 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 38691 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 30645 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 28777 views
Publications
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22009 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 29468 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 39373 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 44763 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 90557 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Yermak
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22087 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 90146 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 204394 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 354594 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 257262 views
Actual
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Kh-101
Pistol

"eOselia": Ukrainians received four thousand preferential mortgages for UAH 7.3 billion in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

Since the beginning of the year, 4,000 Ukrainians have used the state program "eOselia", receiving UAH 7.3 billion in financing. Over the past week, 146 loans worth UAH 277 million were issued, 91 of which were on the primary market.

"eOselia": Ukrainians received four thousand preferential mortgages for UAH 7.3 billion in 2025

Since the beginning of the year, 4,000 Ukrainians have used the state preferential mortgage lending program "eOselia", receiving financing for a total amount of UAH 7.3 billion. Last week alone, 146 loans were issued for more than a quarter of a billion hryvnias. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the state program "eOselia" continues to help Ukrainians buy housing on favorable terms. Since the beginning of 2025, partner banks have issued 4,000 preferential mortgages, and the amount of issued loans has reached UAH 7.3 billion.

Over the past week, Ukrainians received 146 loans for a total amount of UAH 277 million. Of these, loans at 3% per annum were received by:

  • 55 servicemen and security sector representatives;
    • 9 medics;
      • 3 teachers;
        • 5 scientists.

          Loans at 7% were provided to 60 citizens without their own housing, 11 internally displaced persons, and 3 veterans.

          The most active loans were issued in Kyiv Oblast (46), Kyiv (19), as well as Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts (13 each). By type of housing, 91 loans were issued for primary market objects, of which 20 are under construction. Another 55 loans were issued for the purchase of apartments and houses on the "secondary market".

          Since the launch of "eOselia" in October 2022, over 18.8 thousand Ukrainians have already used the program, receiving over UAH 31.4 billion in preferential loans. The initiative is part of the state policy "Made in Ukraine" and is implemented by the Ministry of Economy together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and PrJSC "Ukrfinzhytlo".

          Recall

          The government allowed remote housing inspection for IDPs in combat and occupied territories. This will allow thousands of families to receive compensation for destroyed housing, for which UAH 15 billion has been allocated.

          Stepan Haftko

          SocietyEconomyReal Estate
          Lviv Oblast
          Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
          Kyiv Oblast
          Ukraine
          Kyiv