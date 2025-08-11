"eOselia": Ukrainians received four thousand preferential mortgages for UAH 7.3 billion in 2025

Since the beginning of the year, 4,000 Ukrainians have used the state preferential mortgage lending program "eOselia", receiving financing for a total amount of UAH 7.3 billion. Last week alone, 146 loans were issued for more than a quarter of a billion hryvnias. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the state program "eOselia" continues to help Ukrainians buy housing on favorable terms. Since the beginning of 2025, partner banks have issued 4,000 preferential mortgages, and the amount of issued loans has reached UAH 7.3 billion.

Over the past week, Ukrainians received 146 loans for a total amount of UAH 277 million. Of these, loans at 3% per annum were received by:

55 servicemen and security sector representatives;

9 medics;

3 teachers;

5 scientists.

Loans at 7% were provided to 60 citizens without their own housing, 11 internally displaced persons, and 3 veterans.

The most active loans were issued in Kyiv Oblast (46), Kyiv (19), as well as Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts (13 each). By type of housing, 91 loans were issued for primary market objects, of which 20 are under construction. Another 55 loans were issued for the purchase of apartments and houses on the "secondary market".

Since the launch of "eOselia" in October 2022, over 18.8 thousand Ukrainians have already used the program, receiving over UAH 31.4 billion in preferential loans. The initiative is part of the state policy "Made in Ukraine" and is implemented by the Ministry of Economy together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and PrJSC "Ukrfinzhytlo".

