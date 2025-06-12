Exchange rates for June 12: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.51 UAH/USD, which is 4 kopecks stronger. The euro exchange rate is 47.45 UAH, and the zloty is 11.13 UAH.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.51 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 47.45 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.13 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.75-41.25 UAH, the euro at 47.72-47.25 UAH, the zloty at 11.45-10.80 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.40-41.45 UAH, the euro at 47.68-47.85 UAH, the zloty at 11.08-11.20 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.54-41.58 UAH/USD and 47.65-47.68 UAH/EUR, respectively.
Addendum
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is preparing to submit amendments to the state budget for approximately UAH 400 billion to the Verkhovna Rada. These expenses will be covered by the overperformance of tax and customs revenues, domestic government bonds, as well as grants from partners. No interruptions in the provision of military personnel are expected.