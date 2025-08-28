Exchange rates for August 28: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3222/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 8 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.32/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 47.88/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.32/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.60-41.10, the euro at UAH 48.40-47.80, and the zloty at UAH 11.60-11.00;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.33-41.40, the euro at UAH 48.10-48.28, and the zloty at UAH 11.20-11.33;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.33-41.37/USD and UAH 47.96-47.98/EUR, respectively.

