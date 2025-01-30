Exchange rates as of January 30: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.9294 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks. The dollar is traded in exchange offices at UAH 42.05-42.10, and the euro at UAH 43.90-44.10.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.9294 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.92 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.61 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:
- A dollar can be bought for UAH 42.30 and sold for UAH 41.80 in banks. Euros can be bought for UAH 44.25 and sold for UAH 43.70 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.05-42.10, and the euro at UAH 43.90-44.10.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.88-41.91 for the dollar and UAH 43.56-43.57 for the euro, respectively.
