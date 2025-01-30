Exchange rates as of January 30: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 55296 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 82474 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105187 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108318 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127451 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103075 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132425 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103684 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113383 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101010 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 37837 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115711 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 55296 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127451 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154605 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 13164 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18315 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115711 views

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Exchange rates as of January 30: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

Exchange rates as of January 30: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29181 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29181 views

The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.9294 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks. The dollar is traded in exchange offices at UAH 42.05-42.10, and the euro at UAH 43.90-44.10.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.9294 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.92 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.61 UAH/€. 

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 08:40: 

  • A dollar can be bought for UAH 42.30 and sold for UAH 41.80 in banks. Euros can be bought for UAH 44.25 and sold for UAH 43.70 in banks. 
    • In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.05-42.10, and the euro at UAH 43.90-44.10.
      • On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.88-41.91 for the dollar and UAH 43.56-43.57 for the euro, respectively.
        Will the hryvnia continue to devalue in 2025 and what will happen to the dollar exchange rate - economist's forecast09.01.25, 11:59 • 127302 views

        Iryna Kolesnik

        Iryna Kolesnik

        Economy
        national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
        ukraineUkraine

