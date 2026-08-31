Exchange rates as of August 31: dollar and euro rose slightly

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 44.5505 per dollar today, weakening the hryvnia by 1 kopeck over the day, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate for August 31 at UAH 51.8804 per euro, weakening the hryvnia by 2 kopecks over the day.

According to data from specialized websites as of Monday morning:

at banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.35 when buying and UAH 44.88 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.52 and UAH 52.26, respectively;

at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.70 when buying and UAH 44.80 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.85 and UAH 52.10, respectively.

Ukraine’s international reserves declined slightly to $51.2 billion