Exchange rate on September 26: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.4939/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by eight kopecks, reports UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.49/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.71/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.42/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.20, the euro at UAH 49.00-48.40, the zloty at UAH 11.90-11.05;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.38-41.45, the euro at UAH 48.72-48.91, the zloty at UAH 11.38-11.48;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.47-41.50/USD and UAH 48.47-48.48/EUR.

Addition

