Exchange rate on September 22: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the dollar at UAH 41.2502, which means a devaluation of one kopeck. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.42/euro, and the zloty is UAH 11.35/zloty.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2502/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by one kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.25/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.42/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.35/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.51-41.04 UAH, the euro at 48.95-48.25 UAH, the zloty at 11.85-11.05 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.20-41.28 UAH, the euro at 48.60-48.75 UAH, the zloty at 11.36-11.45 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.37-41.40 UAH/USD and 48.65-48.67 UAH/EUR.

        Addition

        In early August 2025, the volume of loans issued by banks to citizens and Ukrainian businesses reached UAH 1.23 trillion. These figures are 15% higher than in 2024 and 26% higher than those before Russia's full-scale invasion.

        Anna Murashko

