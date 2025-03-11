Exchange rate on March 11: the hryvnia has devalued
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.2870 UAH/USD, which is 7 kopecks higher. The euro exchange rate is set at 44.77 UAH/euro.
The official exchange rate of the dollar is 41.28 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 44.77 UAH/EUR. According to data from specialized websites, as of 09:00 in the morning:
- The dollar can be bought for 41.60 UAH and sold for 41.05 UAH in banks;
- The euro can be bought for 45.00 UAH and sold for 44.35 UAH in banks;
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at a rate of 41.28−41.40 UAH, and the euro at 44.73 − 44.95 UAH;
- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.32 - 41.35 UAH/USD for the dollar and 44.81−44.83 UAH/EUR for the euro.
