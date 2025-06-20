Exchange rate on June 20: Hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6854/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.68/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 47.85/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.18/PLN.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.89-41.40, the euro at UAH 47.70-48.25, the zloty at UAH 10.80-11.50;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.57-41.68, the euro at UAH 48.16-48.35, the zloty at UAH 11.18-11.30;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.82-41.86/USD and UAH 47.98-48.01/EUR, respectively.

Additions

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6293/USD on June 19, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks.

An economist advises Ukrainians to diversify their savings to secure their money. The ideal savings scheme: one-third in dollars, one-third in euros, and one-third in war bonds or domestic government debt bonds.