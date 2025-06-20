Exchange rate on June 20: Hryvnia continues to devalue
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6854 per dollar. The euro exchange rate is UAH 47.85, and the zloty is UAH 11.18.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6854/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports, citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.68/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 47.85/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.18/PLN.
According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.89-41.40, the euro at UAH 47.70-48.25, the zloty at UAH 10.80-11.50;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.57-41.68, the euro at UAH 48.16-48.35, the zloty at UAH 11.18-11.30;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.82-41.86/USD and UAH 47.98-48.01/EUR, respectively.
Additions
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6293/USD on June 19, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks.
An economist advises Ukrainians to diversify their savings to secure their money. The ideal savings scheme: one-third in dollars, one-third in euros, and one-third in war bonds or domestic government debt bonds.