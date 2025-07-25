Exchange rate on July 25: hryvnia slightly weakened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.77/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.77/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 49.10/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.52 and sold for UAH 42.02, the euro can be bought for UAH 48.80 and sold for UAH 49.42 in banks;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.63-41.70, and the euro at UAH 49.30-49.25;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.75-41.78/USD and UAH 49.15-49.17/EUR, respectively.

Hryvnia's weakening against the euro had a negligible impact on inflation - NBU