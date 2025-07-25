$41.770.00
48.980.12
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 06:46 PM • 25861 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 03:34 PM • 61268 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 153390 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 97308 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 159298 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 94926 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 92000 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 105599 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 71694 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 52190 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
Exchange rate on July 25: hryvnia slightly weakened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.77/USD, which means a devaluation of 1 kopeck. The euro exchange rate was fixed at UAH 49.10/EUR.

Exchange rate on July 25: hryvnia slightly weakened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.77/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.77/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 49.10/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

  • the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.52 and sold for UAH 42.02, the euro can be bought for UAH 48.80 and sold for UAH 49.42 in banks;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.63-41.70, and the euro at UAH 49.30-49.25;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.75-41.78/USD and UAH 49.15-49.17/EUR, respectively.

        Hryvnia's weakening against the euro had a negligible impact on inflation - NBU24.07.25, 14:30 • 2076 views

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
