Hryvnia's weakening against the euro had a negligible impact on inflation - NBU

The weakening of the hryvnia against the euro has so far had an insignificant pro-inflationary effect, the NBU stated on Thursday, writes UNN.

The NBU stated that "the situation on the foreign exchange market was stable, in particular due to previous NBU measures to strengthen interest rate policy."

The NBU reported that in June, demand for foreign currency remained almost unchanged, and exchange rate fluctuations were moderate. The average official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the dollar slightly weakened, while against the euro it continued to weaken.

