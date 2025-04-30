Exchange rate on April 30: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate at the level of UAH 41.5647/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 18 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official exchange rate is UAH 41.56/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro against the hryvnia at UAH 47.28/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.07/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:45:

in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.92-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.85-47.10 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-10.70 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.36-41.46 UAH, the euro at 47.45-47.65 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.06 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.52-41.55 UAH/USD and 47.32-47.35 UAH/EUR, respectively.

Addition

The Government of Ukraine approved a package of draft laws to join the Single Euro Payments Area SEPA. This will allow for quick transfers in euros between Ukraine and 36 European countries without additional fees.