Exchange rate on April 30: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM
Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
April 29, 03:28 PM

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Exchange rate on April 30: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.56/dollar, strengthening it by 18 kopecks. Euro and zloty exchange rates have also been set.

Exchange rate on April 30: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate at the level of UAH 41.5647/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 18 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official exchange rate is UAH 41.56/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro against the hryvnia at UAH 47.28/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.07/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:45:

  •  in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.92-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.85-47.10 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-10.70 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.36-41.46 UAH, the euro at 47.45-47.65 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.06 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.52-41.55 UAH/USD and 47.32-47.35 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        National cashback for March "on the way": the Ministry of Economy promised payments "soon"29.04.25, 15:13 • 4788 views

        Addition

        The Government of Ukraine approved a package of draft laws to join the Single Euro Payments Area SEPA. This will allow for quick transfers in euros between Ukraine and 36 European countries without additional fees.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        Euro
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Europe
        Ukraine
