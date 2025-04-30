Exchange rate on April 30: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.56/dollar, strengthening it by 18 kopecks. Euro and zloty exchange rates have also been set.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate at the level of UAH 41.5647/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 18 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official exchange rate is UAH 41.56/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro against the hryvnia at UAH 47.28/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.07/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:45:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.92-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.85-47.10 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-10.70 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.36-41.46 UAH, the euro at 47.45-47.65 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.06 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.52-41.55 UAH/USD and 47.32-47.35 UAH/EUR, respectively.
Addition
The Government of Ukraine approved a package of draft laws to join the Single Euro Payments Area SEPA. This will allow for quick transfers in euros between Ukraine and 36 European countries without additional fees.