Exchange rate for September 18: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.1941/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by two kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.19/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.77/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.46/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.45-41.00, the euro at UAH 49.10-48.50, the zloty at UAH 11.85-11.05;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.20-41.25, the euro at UAH 48.75-48.91, the zloty at UAH 11.38-11.49;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.21-41.24/USD and UAH 48.85-48.86/EUR.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced a $75 million contribution to the Reconstruction Investment Fund established by Ukraine and the United States. Ukraine will double this contribution.

Thus, Kyiv expects that by the end of this year, the Reconstruction Investment Fund will have $150 million. And by the end of 2028, the volume may increase by at least $200 million. These funds are enough to start the first large-scale investments.