$41.180.06
48.660.16
September 17, 07:21 PM • 22029 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 31072 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 25999 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 25992 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 30640 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 38176 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41133 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 40102 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 112907 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 129191 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exchange rate for September 18: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.1941/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by two kopecks. Different exchange rates were recorded in banks, exchange offices, and on the interbank market.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.1941/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by two kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.19/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.77/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.46/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.45-41.00, the euro at UAH 49.10-48.50, the zloty at UAH 11.85-11.05;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.20-41.25, the euro at UAH 48.75-48.91, the zloty at UAH 11.38-11.49;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.21-41.24/USD and UAH 48.85-48.86/EUR.

        Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU17.09.25, 19:51 • 25995 views

        Addition

        The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced a $75 million contribution to the Reconstruction Investment Fund established by Ukraine and the United States. Ukraine will double this contribution.

        Thus, Kyiv expects that by the end of this year, the Reconstruction Investment Fund will have $150 million. And by the end of 2028, the volume may increase by at least $200 million. These funds are enough to start the first large-scale investments.

        Anna Murashko

