Exchange rate for March 13: hryvnia continues to devalue
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.50 UAH/USD. The euro exchange rate is 45.16 UAH. The interbank dollar is trading at 41.53-41.56 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia today at UAH 41.5076/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official exchange rate of the dollar is UAH 41.50/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at UAH 45.16/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:05:
- the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.85 and sold for UAH 41.25 in banks, and the euro can be bought for UAH 45.55 and sold for UAH 44.90 in banks;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.55-41.65, and the euro at UAH 45.20-45.40;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.53-41.56/USD for the dollar and UAH 45.32-45.35/EUR for the euro, respectively.
