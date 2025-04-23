Exchange rate for April 23: hryvnia devalues

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.5185/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 14 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.51/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at UAH 47.71/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.14/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.60-41.05, the euro at UAH 48.00-47.20, the zloty at UAH 11.25-10.55;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.35-41.20, the euro at UAH 47.80-47.54, the zloty at UAH 11.05-10.90;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.60-41.63/USD and UAH 47.75-47.77/EUR, respectively.

