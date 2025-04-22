$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7248 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27132 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 60899 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 101756 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90159 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 209904 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102838 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82592 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67595 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41994 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Among Ukrainian schoolchildren, girls have a higher level of literacy than boys – NBU study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3430 views

Ukrainian tenth-graders have an initial level of financial literacy. An NBU study showed that girls show better results than boys.

Among Ukrainian schoolchildren, girls have a higher level of literacy than boys – NBU study

In Ukraine, 10th grade students have a basic level of financial literacy. At the same time, girls show better results in this area than boys, according to the results of the "Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy" competence study, which the National Bank of Ukraine conducted jointly with the Junior Achievement Ukraine organization, writes UNN.

Details

The study showed that the average level of correct answers to case studies among adolescents is 46.6%, which corresponds to 3 points on a 12-point school grading system. This result indicates that Ukrainian adolescents have only a basic level of financial literacy.

The study yielded the following results:

  • the best results during the study were shown by students from Dnipropetrovsk (57.4%), Ivano-Frankivsk (53.7%) regions and the city of Kyiv (50.4%). The lowest were recorded in Kirovohrad (37.4%), Mykolaiv (39.7%) and Chernivtsi (41.4%) regions;
    • girls have slightly better results (47.4%) compared to boys (45.6%);
      • the rates of schoolchildren from cities and villages are 48% and 40%, respectively;
        • a low level of financial literacy is especially characteristic of adolescents from families with a low socio-economic status.

          No teenager gave 100% correct answers to all the questions-cases that were presented in the survey. At the same time, 77.6% of respondents believe that it is necessary to introduce a subject on financial literacy in schools.

          Reference

          In total, 3139 students aged 14-17 from 97 schools from 19 regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv were surveyed. Students were offered to complete 21 case studies, which were based on the example of the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) on financial literacy. In addition, students answered 20 questionnaire questions, the purpose of which was to analyze in more depth the factors influencing their academic performance.

          Supplement

          AB InBev Efes Ukraine supported the educational project "Youth Business School" aimed at developing entrepreneurship in the Chernihiv region

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          EconomyEducation
          National Bank of Ukraine
          Ukraine
          Kyiv
