Among Ukrainian schoolchildren, girls have a higher level of literacy than boys – NBU study

In Ukraine, 10th grade students have a basic level of financial literacy. At the same time, girls show better results in this area than boys, according to the results of the "Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy" competence study, which the National Bank of Ukraine conducted jointly with the Junior Achievement Ukraine organization, writes UNN.

Details

The study showed that the average level of correct answers to case studies among adolescents is 46.6%, which corresponds to 3 points on a 12-point school grading system. This result indicates that Ukrainian adolescents have only a basic level of financial literacy.

The study yielded the following results:

the best results during the study were shown by students from Dnipropetrovsk (57.4%), Ivano-Frankivsk (53.7%) regions and the city of Kyiv (50.4%). The lowest were recorded in Kirovohrad (37.4%), Mykolaiv (39.7%) and Chernivtsi (41.4%) regions;

girls have slightly better results (47.4%) compared to boys (45.6%);

the rates of schoolchildren from cities and villages are 48% and 40%, respectively;

a low level of financial literacy is especially characteristic of adolescents from families with a low socio-economic status.

No teenager gave 100% correct answers to all the questions-cases that were presented in the survey. At the same time, 77.6% of respondents believe that it is necessary to introduce a subject on financial literacy in schools.

Reference

In total, 3139 students aged 14-17 from 97 schools from 19 regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv were surveyed. Students were offered to complete 21 case studies, which were based on the example of the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) on financial literacy. In addition, students answered 20 questionnaire questions, the purpose of which was to analyze in more depth the factors influencing their academic performance.

Supplement

