Exchange rate for April 2: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.3730 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 5 kopecks. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.70-41.10 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.3730/USD for today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.37/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at UAH 44.60/EUR.
According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:40:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.70-41.10, and the euro at UAH 45.15-44.60;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.20-41.30, and the euro at UAH 44.80-45.05;
- on the interbank market, the rates are respectively UAH 41.25-41.29/USD and UAH 44.50-44.53/EUR.
NBU has canceled the limit of UAH 150,000 per month for "card-to-card" transfers01.04.25, 22:00 • 12471 view
Addition
Yesterday, April 1, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.4228/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 5 kopecks.