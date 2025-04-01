NBU has canceled the limit of UAH 150,000 per month for "card-to-card" transfers

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10997 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98777 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162911 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102965 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339297 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171943 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143843 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195836 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124360 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108075 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NBU has canceled the limit of UAH 150,000 per month for "card-to-card" transfers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12470 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided not to extend regulatory restrictions on outgoing P2P transfers from individuals' accounts. The decision was made thanks to joint decisions to minimize illegal activities.

NBU has canceled the limit of UAH 150,000 per month for "card-to-card" transfers

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided not to extend the regulatory restrictions of UAH 150,000 per month for outgoing transfers (also known as P2P, C2C) for all accounts of individual clients opened in one bank to the accounts of other individuals, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

According to the NBU, these restrictions stimulated the development of comprehensive joint solutions aimed at minimizing the use of payment infrastructure in illegal activities, both through legislative changes and through self-regulation of the market, by signing the relevant Memorandum.

Restrictions on transfers of up to UAH 50 thousand: an expert explains how this will change financial transactions in Ukraine11.12.24, 12:52 • 114417 views

During the period of regulatory restrictions:

  • Law of Ukraine No. 3994-IX of 08.10.2024 “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving the Functions of the National Bank of Ukraine on State Regulation of Financial Services Markets” based on draft law No. 11043 was adopted and entered into force, which provides for an increase in the amount of fines for violators of payment legislation;
    • a Memorandum on ensuring the transparency of the payment services market was developed and signed with the coordination of banking associations, to which the absolute majority of banks serving retail customers and payment service providers licensed to maintain retail customer settlement accounts joined;
      • banks and non-bank payment service providers continue to improve the operation of payment transaction monitoring systems in accordance with the requirements and recommendations of the NBU;
        • law enforcement agencies are actively working to identify and stop criminal schemes. For example, the Bureau of Economic Security recently exposed a network of more than four thousand drop men;
          • The National Bank has developed a concept for a register of persons requiring enhanced control of payment transactions. The proposal will be sent to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for further consideration in April.

            Last year, we recorded an abnormal surge in the volume of transfers between individuals' accounts, which has now decreased as a result of the introduction of regulatory restrictions, the NBU's communication that drew the market's attention to the problem of drop men, and the implementation of the Memorandum. The short-term trend towards a rapid increase in the number of open payment cards, which was recorded in September-October last year, has also stopped 

            - the statement reads.

            The National Bank will continue to monitor the situation and work on other initiatives that will enhance the effectiveness of the fight against criminal schemes involving drop men, and will also take additional measures as needed in accordance with its regulatory mandate.

            Reference

            In December 2024, Ukrainian banks, with the coordination of banking associations, signed a Memorandum on ensuring the transparency of the functioning of the payment services market.

            The signatories of the Memorandum undertake to make transfers of clients taking into account the implemented risk-based approach. That is, limits are not set on transactions of clients with confirmed sources of income (in particular, salary clients and other clients with confirmed income), as well as volunteers identified by the payment service provider in accordance with the requirements of the Resolution of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine dated 24.02.2022 No. 18 (as amended).

            Payment service providers that have signed the Memorandum undertake to set limits (which also apply to transfers using IBAN details) on transactions of clients without documented income.

            No more than UAH 100,000 and 30 transactions per month: NBU to limit outgoing transfers between individuals23.05.24, 19:22 • 14768 views

            Antonina Tumanova

            Antonina Tumanova

            EconomyPolitics
            National Bank of Ukraine
            Verkhovna Rada
            Ukraine
