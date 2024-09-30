ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Exchange rate as of September 30: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

Exchange rate as of September 30: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

 • 14805 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.1664 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 4 kopecks. The euro exchange rate was set at 45.95 UAH/euro.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.1664 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 4 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.16 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.95 UAH/€. 

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am: 

  • A dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.10 at a bank. The euro can be bought for 46.45 UAH and sold for 45.85 UAH at banks. 
  • In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.46-41.55, and the euro at UAH 46.30-46.45. 
  • On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.15-41.17 UAH/USD for the dollar and 46.03-46.04 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

