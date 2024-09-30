Exchange rate as of September 30: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.1664 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 4 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.16 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.95 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

A dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.10 at a bank. The euro can be bought for 46.45 UAH and sold for 45.85 UAH at banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.46-41.55, and the euro at UAH 46.30-46.45.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.15-41.17 UAH/USD for the dollar and 46.03-46.04 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

