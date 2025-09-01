$41.260.00
Ex-head of Kyiv Oblast State Emergency Service embezzled millions during fire station construction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

The former head of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast has been notified of suspicion. He embezzled over UAH 3.6 million during the construction of a fire station.

Ex-head of Kyiv Oblast State Emergency Service embezzled millions during fire station construction

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Department of Internal Security of the National Police, notified a former head of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast of suspicion. The ex-official abused his official position and established a mechanism for illegal enrichment during the construction of a fire station near Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

The investigation established that the official signed acts of completed works that did not correspond to the actual volumes and cost, after which budget funds were transferred to the contractor. The company received part of these funds without justification.

The inspection revealed numerous violations. In particular, facade insulation existed only on paper, and the contractor did not use some building materials or replaced them with cheap analogues that did not meet technical requirements.  Due to such actions, the state suffered losses of over UAH 3.6 million.

- the report says.

Based on the collected evidence, the ex-official was charged with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official forgery) and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement or misappropriation of property).

The sanctions of the articles provide for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The arrest of the suspect's property has been initiated to compensate for the damages.

Recall

The management of the sea trade port and an entrepreneur are suspected of purchasing equipment at an inflated price. This caused the state over UAH 8 million in losses.

