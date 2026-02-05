$43.170.02
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 13548 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 35414 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 20317 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 21317 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 18720 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 12873 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13390 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19556 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30553 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
Evidence for future trials: Russians force Ukrainian children to obtain biometric passports - human rights activist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

According to Kateryna Rashevska, there has not yet been a single case where Russians have not violated the rights of Ukrainian children.

Evidence for future trials: Russians force Ukrainian children to obtain biometric passports - human rights activist

In the occupied territories, Russians are forcing Ukrainian children to obtain Russian biometric passports. This fact can be used as future evidence in court proceedings. Kateryna Rashevska, Doctor of Philosophy in International Law, expert and lawyer of the public organization "Regional Center for Human Rights," stated this during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

She added that Ukrainian children still return from Russia. However, according to the human rights activist, there has not yet been a single case where the Russians did not violate the rights of such children.

What does this mean? Firstly, it (passportization - ed.) is expensive. Secondly, it takes a long time. Thirdly, it is a manifestation of forced loyalty to the enemy. Which will then be used as evidence in court proceedings

- Rashevska stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia brought a group of schoolchildren from Shakhtarsk to Russia's Sakhalin region under the guise of a "university shift."

UNN also reported that the occupiers announced a new "program" under which more than 400 children from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region will be sent to Russia's Yaroslavl region.

At the same time, Kateryna Rashevska stated that there are 165 "re-education" camps for Ukrainian children in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as in Russia, Belarus, and North Korea.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
North Korea
Ukraine