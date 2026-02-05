Evidence for future trials: Russians force Ukrainian children to obtain biometric passports - human rights activist

In the occupied territories, Russians are forcing Ukrainian children to obtain Russian biometric passports. This fact can be used as future evidence in court proceedings. Kateryna Rashevska, Doctor of Philosophy in International Law, expert and lawyer of the public organization "Regional Center for Human Rights," stated this during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

She added that Ukrainian children still return from Russia. However, according to the human rights activist, there has not yet been a single case where the Russians did not violate the rights of such children.

What does this mean? Firstly, it (passportization - ed.) is expensive. Secondly, it takes a long time. Thirdly, it is a manifestation of forced loyalty to the enemy. Which will then be used as evidence in court proceedings - Rashevska stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia brought a group of schoolchildren from Shakhtarsk to Russia's Sakhalin region under the guise of a "university shift."

UNN also reported that the occupiers announced a new "program" under which more than 400 children from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region will be sent to Russia's Yaroslavl region.

At the same time, Kateryna Rashevska stated that there are 165 "re-education" camps for Ukrainian children in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as in Russia, Belarus, and North Korea.