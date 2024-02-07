Everything is very complicated and depends on many factors: Kuleba on US financial aid

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he had received the latest report from Washington on possible scenarios for the process of approving US aid for Ukraine. He noted that congressmen and senators need to decide on a basic scenario themselves, as everything is confusing. Kuleba said this during a joint press conference in Kyiv with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, UNN reports.

"Last night I received the latest report from Washington on possible scenarios, some of which resemble a suspenseful detective story. Everything is very complicated, depends on many factors and can move left or right," Kuleba said.

He believes that the issue of a basic scenario is now very relevant for the US Congress itself, because everything is so tightly entangled inside that congressmen and senators need to decide on a basic scenario for movement.

"But there is a positive side to this: everyone is looking for solutions. That is, the discussion is not focused on how not to make this decision, but on how to make this decision as soon as possible. Every day we work with the American side, mostly not publicly, because there are domestic policy issues involved, such as the border. We do not interfere in domestic policy issues, but we are working to ensure that this decision is made as soon as possible," Kuleba said.

Addendum

White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre said that additional funding for Ukraine is critically needed.

Karin Jean-Pierre noted that President Biden believes that the possible blocking of the bill on additional appropriations for national security emergencies is an unjustified political interference in this process.

At the same time, Biden pointed out that one of the reasons for the possible failure to pass the law is the position of former US President Donald Trump.