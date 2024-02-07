Everything is very complicated and depends on many factors: Kuleba on US financial aid

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 52731 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114710 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120410 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162635 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164194 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265615 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176481 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148568 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236150 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 76405 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 53961 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 89614 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 50031 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 30074 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265615 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236150 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221655 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247124 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233424 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114710 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97083 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100059 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116636 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117326 views
Actual
Everything is very complicated and depends on many factors: Kuleba on US financial aid

Everything is very complicated and depends on many factors: Kuleba on US financial aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26306 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister received the latest report from Washington on possible scenarios for approving U.S. aid to Ukraine, noting that Congress needs to decide on a baseline scenario, as everything is very confusing.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he had received the latest report from Washington on possible scenarios for the process of approving US aid for Ukraine. He noted that congressmen and senators need to decide on a basic scenario themselves, as everything is confusing. Kuleba said this during a joint press conference in Kyiv with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, UNN reports.

"Last night I received the latest report from Washington on possible scenarios, some of which resemble a suspenseful detective story. Everything is very complicated, depends on many factors and can move left or right," Kuleba said.

He believes that the issue of a basic scenario is now very relevant for the US Congress itself, because everything is so tightly entangled inside that congressmen and senators need to decide on a basic scenario for movement.

"But there is a positive side to this: everyone is looking for solutions. That is, the discussion is not focused on how not to make this decision, but on how to make this decision as soon as possible. Every day we work with the American side, mostly not publicly, because there are domestic policy issues involved, such as the border. We do not interfere in domestic policy issues, but we are working to ensure that this decision is made as soon as possible," Kuleba said.

Addendum

White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre said that additional funding for Ukraine is critically needed.

Karin Jean-Pierre noted that President Biden believes that the possible blocking of the bill on additional appropriations for national security emergencies is an unjustified political interference in this process.

At the same time, Biden pointed out that one of the reasons for the possible failure to pass the law is the position of former US President Donald Trump.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising