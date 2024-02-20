Evening attack on Kramatorsk: six wounded, one more person likely under rubble

Six people were injured in a rocket attack on Kramatorsk. Another person is probably under the rubble. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Six wounded in evening attack on Kramatorsk by occupants - prosecutors record the consequences of missile strike Under the procedural guidance of Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over violation of laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the regional prosecutor's office said.

Details

It is noted that the four wounded are employees of a local utility company. They were at their workplaces at the time of the shelling. In addition, two other passers-by who were walking down the street past one of the attacked buildings were injured. They are a 50-year-old man and a woman in her 20s.

According to prosecutors, there is probably another person under the rubble.

Context

According to investigators , on February 20, 2024, at about 20:00, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk. The racist shells hit a residential area of the city.

The type of weapons used by the Russian army against the civilian population is still being established.

Recall

Earlier, according to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, three people were wounded in Kramatorsk as a result of hostile shelling of the industrial zone and residential buildings.

The MVA reportedthat the attack caused water supply disruptions in Kramatorsk.