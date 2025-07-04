Evening attack by the Russian Federation: the number of victims in Kryvyi Rih increased to 8 4 July 2025

The number of injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the evening Russian attack has increased to 8. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, as reported by UNN.

There are already 8 injured in Kryvyi Rih. Three of them have been hospitalized. Doctors assess the condition of all as moderately severe. The rest are receiving outpatient treatment - Lysak reported.

According to the head of the OVA, the fires that arose due to the attack were extinguished by rescuers.

Among the damaged are 2 apartment buildings, an educational institution, a hotel, and vehicles.

