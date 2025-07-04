Evening Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: infrastructure damaged, there are casualties
In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of the evening Russian attack, civilian infrastructure was damaged, with two people reportedly injured. A relief headquarters has been set up, where building materials will be distributed and applications for financial assistance will be accepted.
In the evening, the Russian army again struck Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out, and civilian infrastructure was damaged. There are casualties. Information is being clarified.
According to Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the City Defense Council, two people are reportedly injured.
Damage to a civilian infrastructure object. Reportedly two injured.
According to him, all rescue and utility services are working.
We are deploying a humanitarian aid center in the nearest school, the same one as last time – locals will understand. Building materials will be issued, and applications for financial assistance from the city will be accepted.
In Kryvyi Rih, an explosion occurred during a drone attack. Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the City Defense Council, reported two more "Shaheds" over the city.