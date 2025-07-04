Evening Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: infrastructure damaged, there are casualties

As a result of the evening attack by the Russian Federation in Kryvyi Rih, civilian infrastructure was damaged, and two people were reportedly injured, UNN reports.

In the evening, the Russian army again struck Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out, and civilian infrastructure was damaged. There are casualties. Information is being clarified. - Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported.

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the City Defense Council, two people are reportedly injured.

Damage to a civilian infrastructure object. Reportedly two injured. - Vilkul reported.

According to him, all rescue and utility services are working.

We are deploying a humanitarian aid center in the nearest school, the same one as last time – locals will understand. Building materials will be issued, and applications for financial assistance from the city will be accepted. - summarized the Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

In Kryvyi Rih, an explosion occurred during a drone attack. Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the City Defense Council, reported two more "Shaheds" over the city.