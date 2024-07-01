Evacuation in Donetsk Oblast: over 700 people evacuated from Toretska community in three days
Kyiv • UNN
More than 711 people, including 20 children, were evacuated from Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, in three days.
Details
People are being rescued by police together with the State Emergency Service, Donetsk RMA and Toretsk Civil-Military Administration.
There are more than 20 joint groups, including the White Angels, paramedics, and special forces.
According to law enforcement officials, about 5,000 people remain in the city, and about 10,000 in the community. Many of them are currently trying to evacuate.
Addendum
In Donetsk region, a decision was made to carry out forced evacuation of children with their parents or other legal representatives from a number of villages of the Liman and Illinivsk communities. The forced evacuation of children with their parents will be carried out from the village of Droysheve of the Liman community and the villages of Nova Poltavka, Novoolenivka, Oleksandropil, Romanivka of the Illinivska community.