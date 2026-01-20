EU's top diplomat compares Trump to Putin over Greenland threats - Sky News

The EU will stand its ground on Greenland, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, according to Sky News, which states that "the EU's top diplomat compared Trump to Putin over threats to Greenland," writes UNN.

Details

"No country has the right to seize another's territory, neither in Ukraine nor in Greenland," Kallas told delegates to the European Parliament.

She added that US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on eight countries that oppose him on Greenland undermined the prosperity of both the EU and the US.

Kallas's comments echo a statement she made yesterday after meeting with the Danish Minister of Defense and the Greenlandic Minister of Foreign Affairs regarding Trump's threats, the publication writes.

