Europe's fastest supercomputer launched in Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Germany has launched the "Jupiter" supercomputer, worth 500 million euros, which is the fastest in Europe. It runs on green energy and has a computing power of over a trillion operations per second.

Europe's fastest supercomputer launched in Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the launch of the "Jupiter" supercomputer at the Jülich Research Centre a technological and scientific breakthrough. This is reported by UNN with reference to ARD and DPA.

Details

In the German city of Jülich, near Aachen, on Friday, September 5, "Jupiter" - Europe's fastest supercomputer - was officially put into operation. The "machine" costs 500 million euros, runs on green electricity, and is extremely fast.

With a computing power of more than a trillion operations per second — comparable to the power of a million smartphones — "Jupiter" is currently Europe's fastest supercomputer.

- German media report.

In addition, the system is considered particularly energy-efficient. Given the enormous energy consumption of artificial intelligence computing operations, such an advantage of "Jupiter" is extremely appropriate.

"At a time when digitalization and artificial intelligence require more and more energy, with "Jupiter" we are demonstrating what the path to resource-efficient computing can look like," explains Astrid Lambrecht, head of the Jülich Research Centre.

Chancellor Merz has already called the launch of the Jupiter system a technological and scientific breakthrough. The supercomputer will help, in particular, in climate and artificial intelligence research in the future.

It should calculate climate models, develop medicines — and strengthen Europe's position in the global artificial intelligence race.

Recall

In May 2025, China began assembling its supercomputer in space.

