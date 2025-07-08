Europeans will never abandon Ukraine, never - Macron in Britain
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron stated in the British Parliament that Russia illegally attacked Ukraine. He emphasized that the Coalition of the Willing, created by France and Great Britain, sends a clear signal of support for Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in the British Parliament, addressed Ukraine, emphasizing that Russia "illegally attacked it," UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.
We have worked very hard over the last few years to be by the side of the Ukrainian people, simply helping them to resist.
He added that the Coalition of the Willing, formed by France and Great Britain, sends a clear signal that "Europeans will never abandon Ukraine – never."
We will fight until the last minute to achieve a ceasefire, to start negotiations on building this strong and lasting peace, because our security and our common principles are at stake in Ukraine.
