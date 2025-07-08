Europeans will never abandon Ukraine, never - Macron in Britain

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in the British Parliament, addressed Ukraine, emphasizing that Russia "illegally attacked it," UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

We have worked very hard over the last few years to be by the side of the Ukrainian people, simply helping them to resist. — said the French leader.

He added that the Coalition of the Willing, formed by France and Great Britain, sends a clear signal that "Europeans will never abandon Ukraine – never."

We will fight until the last minute to achieve a ceasefire, to start negotiations on building this strong and lasting peace, because our security and our common principles are at stake in Ukraine. - Macron summarized.

