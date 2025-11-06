Europeans massively give up alcohol due to taste and health

ukenru
09:56 PM • 3474 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
08:20 PM • 9950 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
06:18 PM • 15596 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
November 5, 05:06 PM • 19867 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 20538 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 29358 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 33057 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22592 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22558 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 33930 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tesla shareholders decide Elon Musk's fate: $878 billion or resignationNovember 5, 02:10 PM • 6800 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 15763 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: more and more Russians refuse to fight – interception confirms mass cases of disobedienceVideoNovember 5, 02:58 PM • 3934 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 13797 views
ATESH agents provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with information about the location of a plant producing Russian Kalibr missiles.PhotoNovember 5, 05:52 PM • 4036 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 29358 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 33057 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 36631 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 44033 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 33930 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Carney
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 13802 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 15773 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 33346 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 37975 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 51300 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
2C5 Giatsint-S
BM-21 "Grad"

Europeans massively give up alcohol due to taste and health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

According to a Circana study, 71% of Europeans have reduced their alcohol consumption, and 23% of young people have completely given it up. Sales of non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.1%, while alcoholic beverages decreased by 1.8%.

Europeans massively give up alcohol due to taste and health

Europeans are increasingly giving up alcohol due to health concerns and changing tastes. Non-alcoholic beverages are gaining popularity, with most respondents finding them refreshing and healthier. This is reported by the news agency Reuters, citing a Circana study, as reported by UNN.

Details

Young people in Europe are consuming less and less alcohol, which is due to both new taste preferences and a greater awareness of health harms. This reflects a general trend of declining alcohol sales in developed countries.

Experts disagree on the reasons: some attribute it to temporary economic difficulties, while others point to long-term changes in consumer behavior.

Alcohol-related deaths in Belarus have increased: the rate is the highest in the world09.09.25, 08:48 • 3812 views

According to a Circana survey, 71% of Europeans have reduced their alcohol consumption, and 23% of people aged 25 to 35 have completely given it up. Non-alcoholic beverages, on the other hand, are gaining popularity: more than half of respondents consider them refreshing, and 27% find them healthier or tastier.

Non-alcoholic products already account for about 60% of the European beverage market, worth €166 billion, up 5.1% from last year. At the same time, sales of alcoholic beverages decreased by 1.8%.

A similar trend is observed in the US: according to a Gallup poll, the share of alcohol consumers there has dropped to a historic low. Most Americans consider even moderate alcohol consumption harmful, which confirms a global shift towards a healthier lifestyle.

One in ten Americans aged 30-39 uses alcohol or drugs at work - study09.07.25, 12:52 • 1908 views

Vita Zelenetska

HealthNews of the World
Trend
Reuters
Europe
United States