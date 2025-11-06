Europeans massively give up alcohol due to taste and health

Europeans are increasingly giving up alcohol due to health concerns and changing tastes. Non-alcoholic beverages are gaining popularity, with most respondents finding them refreshing and healthier. This is reported by the news agency Reuters, citing a Circana study, as reported by UNN.

Young people in Europe are consuming less and less alcohol, which is due to both new taste preferences and a greater awareness of health harms. This reflects a general trend of declining alcohol sales in developed countries.

Experts disagree on the reasons: some attribute it to temporary economic difficulties, while others point to long-term changes in consumer behavior.

According to a Circana survey, 71% of Europeans have reduced their alcohol consumption, and 23% of people aged 25 to 35 have completely given it up. Non-alcoholic beverages, on the other hand, are gaining popularity: more than half of respondents consider them refreshing, and 27% find them healthier or tastier.

Non-alcoholic products already account for about 60% of the European beverage market, worth €166 billion, up 5.1% from last year. At the same time, sales of alcoholic beverages decreased by 1.8%.

A similar trend is observed in the US: according to a Gallup poll, the share of alcohol consumers there has dropped to a historic low. Most Americans consider even moderate alcohol consumption harmful, which confirms a global shift towards a healthier lifestyle.

