European Parliament demands immediate start of negotiations on Moldova's EU membership

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 5, 03:08 PM • 13557 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 37255 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 60930 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 78782 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 143689 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 118492 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 108280 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 140211 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 111687 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 49558 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1.3m/s
87%
748mm
Popular news
More than 20 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction during the current day, battles continue, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - General StaffOctober 5, 02:43 PM • 4460 views
In Odesa, a thousand transformer substations and almost 50 overhead lines have been restoredOctober 5, 03:22 PM • 3240 views
Kyiv Regional TCC and SP denies theft of a cat by its employeesOctober 5, 03:51 PM • 10130 views
German Bundestag postpones discussion of new military service lawOctober 5, 04:31 PM • 3602 views
The enemy launched a massive missile and air strike: the General Staff reported on the situation at the front08:50 PM • 4542 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 143689 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 79902 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 92643 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 140211 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 111687 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Oleh Kiper
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 46350 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 44037 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 118493 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 53710 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 55665 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Financial Times
TikTok
Bild

European Parliament demands immediate start of negotiations on Moldova's EU membership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

European Parliament Vice-President Victor Negrescu and 55 MEPs initiated a letter to the President of the European Council, António Costa. They request the immediate start of negotiations on Moldova's membership in the European Union, citing support for Moldova's European future and recognition of the reforms carried out.

European Parliament demands immediate start of negotiations on Moldova's EU membership

Vice-President of the European Parliament (EP) Victor Negrescu, with the support of 55 MEPs from 19 European countries, initiated a joint letter to the President of the European Council, António Costa, requesting the immediate start of negotiations on Moldova's membership in the European Union. He announced this on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, this is a strong political signal, as the European Parliament "unreservedly" supports the European future of the Republic of Moldova, recognizes the reforms carried out, and demands "respect for the position of Moldovan citizens, expressed following the parliamentary elections."

This initiative enjoys the support of important leaders of the European Parliament and demonstrates Europe's unity and solidarity with the Republic of Moldova at a crucial moment for the entire region.

- Negrescu noted.

He added that the European Union "must act now to demonstrate its support for democracy, resilience, and the European ambitions of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova."

Recall

In Moldova, 100% of the votes were counted in the Moldovan parliamentary elections, with President Maia Sandu's PAS party becoming the leader.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated that the country does not support accelerating negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by abolishing the unanimity principle.

Despite the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova, risks remain - Zelenskyy29.09.25, 13:58 • 3351 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
António Costa
European Parliament
European Union
Moldova