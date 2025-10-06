European Parliament demands immediate start of negotiations on Moldova's EU membership

Vice-President of the European Parliament (EP) Victor Negrescu, with the support of 55 MEPs from 19 European countries, initiated a joint letter to the President of the European Council, António Costa, requesting the immediate start of negotiations on Moldova's membership in the European Union. He announced this on Facebook, reports UNN.

According to him, this is a strong political signal, as the European Parliament "unreservedly" supports the European future of the Republic of Moldova, recognizes the reforms carried out, and demands "respect for the position of Moldovan citizens, expressed following the parliamentary elections."

This initiative enjoys the support of important leaders of the European Parliament and demonstrates Europe's unity and solidarity with the Republic of Moldova at a crucial moment for the entire region. - Negrescu noted.

He added that the European Union "must act now to demonstrate its support for democracy, resilience, and the European ambitions of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova."

In Moldova, 100% of the votes were counted in the Moldovan parliamentary elections, with President Maia Sandu's PAS party becoming the leader.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated that the country does not support accelerating negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by abolishing the unanimity principle.

Despite the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova, risks remain - Zelenskyy