European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW

European countries have begun to implement measures to combat Russia's "shadow fleet" and the aggressor country's partners. This is aimed at strengthening control over maritime transport and compliance with the sanctions regime, reports UNN with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

ISW experts mentioned recent publications by Ukrainian and world media on this topic in their analytical material. Among them are Bloomberg, the Ukrainian website "Militarnyi", etc.

In particular, it is mentioned that on January 16, the oil tanker Arcusat turned from its course between Denmark and Sweden into German waters to sail north to the Arctic coast of Russia. According to Bloomberg, this tanker sailed under various flags, including those of Tanzania and Cameroon.

However, the German federal police denied the ship's crew entry into the country's territorial waters.

Meanwhile, it became known that another vessel is likely the Turkish bulk carrier Hizer Reis. This was reported by ISW with reference to the Ukrainian website "Militarnyi".

A Russian oil tanker seized by the United States in the Atlantic Ocean a few days ago arrived in British territorial waters for resupply.