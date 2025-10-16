European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included

The European Commission presented a new EU defense roadmap to strengthen European defense capabilities, the European institution announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the European Commission and the EU High Representative proposed to EU member states the roadmap Preserving Peace - Defense Readiness Roadmap 2030 - a comprehensive plan to strengthen European defense capabilities," the statement said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that, "moving from plans to action, the roadmap proposes four European flagship areas: European Drone Defense Initiative, Eastern Flank Watch, European Air Shield, and European Space Shield." "This will strengthen our defense industry, accelerate production, and preserve our long-standing support for Ukraine," she noted.

As noted, the EU defense roadmap "sets clear goals and milestones to close capability gaps, accelerate defense investment across member states, and guide EU progress towards full defense readiness by 2030." "Strengthening Europe's defense also means firm support for Ukraine," the European Commission emphasized.

Flagship areas

To respond quickly where a common approach is most effective, the defense roadmap proposes four initial European flagship readiness areas, listed above. "They will enhance Europe's ability to deter and defend on land, in the air, at sea, in cyberspace, and in space, while directly contributing to NATO's capability goals," the statement said.

Readiness through capability coalitions

"Achieving full defense readiness means ensuring that member states' armed forces can anticipate, prepare for, and respond to any crisis, including high-intensity conflict. The roadmap calls on member states to complete the formation of capability coalitions in nine key areas - to address critical capability gaps through joint development and procurement," the statement said and listed:

air and missile defense;

strategic enablers;

military mobility;

artillery systems;

cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare;

missiles and ammunition;

drones and counter-drone systems;

ground combat component;

naval component.

A powerful, resilient, and technologically innovative EU defense industrial base

"Addressing gaps requires an EU defense industry that can provide the capabilities member states need, at the necessary scale and speed. The full potential of innovation for defense should be utilized, including Ukrainian solutions. The resilience of defense supply chains should be ensured, in particular by reducing critical dependence on raw materials and other critical resources," the European Commission noted.

Increased investment in defense

"A simplified and integrated European defense equipment market is key to scaling up production, achieving economies of scale, and stimulating innovation. By 2030, the goal is to create a truly pan-European market with harmonized rules that will allow industry to deliver products quickly and in volume," the statement said.

The European Commission, as stated, will monitor industrial capacities - starting with air and missile defense, drones, and space systems - to ensure that Europe can meet its most urgent needs.

The roadmap, as stated, is consistent with the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030.

"The European Commission and the EU High Representative will present this roadmap to the European Council, including proposals for pan-European flagship projects that will help Europe achieve full defense readiness by 2030," the statement said.

The roadmap, it is reported, also "outlines plans to create a pan-European military mobility zone by 2027 with harmonized rules and a network of land, air, and sea routes for the rapid movement of troops and equipment across Europe." Developed in close coordination with NATO, this program will enhance Europe's ability to respond quickly to crises, the European Commission indicated.

Addition

In March 2025, the European Commission and the EU High Representative presented a joint "White Paper" on European defense - White Paper for European Defense - Readiness 2030, supplemented by the European Commission's ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030 - an ambitious defense package that provides EU member states with financial leverage to stimulate an investment surge in defense capabilities.

In June 2025, the European Council asked the European Commission and the EU High Representative to present a roadmap to review progress on the "White Paper" and discuss next steps in implementing its defense readiness objective.